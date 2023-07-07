Reggie Rockstone reflects on smooth music career amidst financial advantages

Entertainment of Friday, 7 July 2023

Ghana's hip-life pioneer, Reginald Yaw Asante Ossei, known as Reggie Rockstone, has shared insights into his music career, highlighting the advantages he had compared to other artistes.



In an interview with Caroline Sampson, the veteran musician revealed that pursuing music had been a smooth journey for him.



He explained, "My father had the money and I also had an executive producer. I didn't have those financial challenges. So when people are telling their story, I understand, but I never went through any of that."



Rockstone emphasized his familiarity with the hip-hop scene saying, "I walked the streets of New York, I walked the streets of the UK; I know hip-hop very well; I know break dance; I know everything."



He proudly spoke of his exposure to influential figures in the industry, stating, "I have been to places you wouldn't even imagine. I have sat with some of the greats, but when I decided to do music, it was just smooth."



Acknowledging his privileged circumstances, Rockstone made a comparison to the struggles faced by other popular artists in Ghana.



He remarked, "The struggles I had were not like Shatta Wale's struggles; they were not like Sark's struggles. I mean, we would go to the studio, and my father would ask for the price of the studio and construct our own studio."



Expressing gratitude for his father's support and affection, he added, "My father has really blessed me. My father really loved me, and my relationship with him was amazing before his death."



In an intriguing revelation, Rockstone disclosed his unconventional view on funerals. He explained, "I have always said this: I don't go to funerals, and I don't believe in them."



He further shared that he didn't hold a funeral for his late father as it went against his personal beliefs.



He stated, "I didn't even have a funeral for my father; my father didn't believe in funerals either. I never saw my father's dead body. The whole sitting down and everyone moping; I cannot be sad, I have a lot on my mind."



