Reggie Rockstone ‘attacks’ Serwaa Amihere for sharing opinion on Akuapem Poloo’s case

Entertainment of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hiplife grandpapa Reggie Rockstone has lashed out at Serwaa Amihere over some comments she made regarding Akuapem Poloo’s case.



The popular GHOne presenter took to social media to establish that Akuapem Poloo was convicted based on her own plea, a situation which according to her, makes it impossible to be freed.



To Serwaa, she doesn’t understand why people are advocating Poloo’s release because she pleaded guilty to the charges, which means she has accepted her wrongdoings.



“A person is convicted on her OWN PLEA.this means that the person accepts that he or she is wrong. The natural consequence of pleading guilty on your own volition means that you are ready to be punished. How are we asking for this person to be freed” she wrote on Twitter.



Reggie Rockstone in a sharp rebuttal described as insensitive the newscaster’s post.



He said Serwaa must have been compelled to make such statements because she does not know what it feels to be a mother.



“WE ASK COS WE ARE HUMAN AND ALL BLEED RED AND FEEL FOR THIS PERSONS PLIGHT IS WHY IT IS OK TO ASK AND MORE SO ABOUT HER SON! DO YOU HAVE A CHILD? #empathy #weslip #thekid #empathy #jesuswould” Reggie replied.





Meanwhile, Akuapem Poloo has been slapped with a 90-day jail sentence for posting obscene material on social media.





Read Serwaa Amihere’s post and Regie’s reply below



