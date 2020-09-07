Music of Monday, 7 September 2020

Reefer Tym sets record with debut EP ‘No Games’

Number 1 seems to be Reefer Tym’s lucky number. After the long-awaited release of his much-discussed EP No Games, Reefer Tym has topped the Ghana Top 100 Apple Music Charts for a record, 113 days, and still counting.



This makes him the longest-running chart-topper ever in Ghana.



Reefer Tym leads a big month of new releases in April, with Stonebwoy and DarkoVibes all putting on new records the same month and remains number 1 ahead of Burna Boy’s “Twice as Tall”.



The "Carry Go" singer's new EP makes him the youngest Ghanaian artist and solo Ghanaian artist with a No. 1 album, surpassing Sarkodie.



Reefer Tym’s “No Games” had the biggest opening for an album so far this year in Ghana.



The pop superstar’s first EP opened with an unequaled 3M+ streams.



With his first EP, and his song “Carry Go” going No. 1 in Ghana, the 23-year-old Reefer Tym surpasses Sarkodie as the artist to have a chart-topping album for the longest period in Ghana.

