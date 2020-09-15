Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Source: My News GH

Recent Ghanaian music is full of repetitions – Kaakyire Kwame Appiah

Musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah is worried about the substance and content of music produced in Ghana by the new generation of musicians.



According to the “Bronya” hitmaker, it is time these novice in the industry sit up and write good songs filled with quality content to make an impact in society.



“When listening to songs produced today, you would see that it is the same or one word that is used repeatedly, however, when you listen to the lyrics in my song “Kwadonto”, you would rather be inspired,” Kaakyire Kwame Appiah said.



Kaakyire Kwame Appiah who was speaking in an interview with Hammer Nti on Kumasi-based Pure Fm said music must inspire and change people’s attitude.



Kaakyire Kwame Appiah is not the first veteran artiste to criticise the content of modern music.



Most music critics in recent times have also lamented about the quality of music that the young artistes are bringing up.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.