Rebirth: Dem Tinz rebrands as Mahnny; set to release 'New Chapter' EP in July

Music of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: Magic Music Entertainment

Over the years, many Ghanaian artists have undergone name transformations — sometimes more than one.



Ghanaian rapper, formerly known as Dem Tinz, will now be officially known as Mahnny as his showbiz name and has several reasons for the name change. This decision was made technically by him and his management.



The name, Mahnny signifies deep Ghanaian roots. With this name change, Mahnny hopes to bring back the African way of making music creatively coined with rap and commercial hit songs will also be frequently rendered to the public as well.



Mahnny, then, Dem Tinz, born Emmanuel Akesseh, is also a songwriter and recording artist. Mahnny has had the privilege of performing on the same stage with Most of the A-list musicians such as Samini, Sarkodie, Kwaw Kesse, Edem, Stonebwoy, Obrafuor, and EpiXode amongst many others.



He has some beautiful records to his credit like; Twa Didi, Pressure B3 Fawo, Fa me Saa, Ebi Your Matter, Banger and among others. In 2017, he was nominated for New Artiste of the Year in the Ghana Music Awards UK and in 2018 one of his songs was nominated for Hiplife Song of the Year in the same award scheme.



As part of his rebranding, Mahnny has employed a new manager by the name Mr Dominic Kojo Andoh and Mr Alexander Kofi Abaka as road manager.



Mahnny is set to release six(6) tracks Extended Play (EP) dubbed 'New Chapter' in July to welcome a fresh start of his music journey after a long break from music. The full tracklist of his EP 'New Chapter' namely; Intro(New Chapter), Love, Temperature, Nkatecake Flow, Bestie, and Twa Didi Amapiono, which featured Kra Chi and Tasha on the 'Love' and 'Temperature' song respectively.



Three producers worked on this EP namely Datbeatgod, Jake Beatz, and Eriz Beatz.



The 'New Chapter' EP will be released via his official social media pages @Mahnnygram (Twitter) or Mahnny GH (Facebook). It will be available to stream on all digital platforms; Youtube, Spotify, Audiomack, Apple Music, Tidal, Deezer, Shazam, Boomplay, and Soundcloud among others respectively.



Magic Music Entertainment and their frontline artist, Mahnny will like to count on the support of the public to cooperate with the name change accordingly.