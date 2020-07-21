Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Real men marry women with children - Fred Nuamah

Ghanaian movie producer, Fred Nuamah with wife and child

Ghanaian actor, film director and producer, Fred Nuamah has described men who date women with children as real men.



In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, the co-founder and CEO of Ghana Movie Awards said these men should accept the children of the women they are dating as their own.



He climaxed his post with a popular quote; “old keys can’t unlock new doors!”



“I’m moving different bcos a real man dates a woman with children, and he accept them as if they were His own. Don’t forget, old keys can’t unlock new doors! #toGodbetheglory,” Fred Nuamah wrote on Instagram.



Indeed, it is only real men who can accept and take care of the children of another man. Once you love the woman, you should prepare to accept and take care of her children and even her pets.







