Real Warri Pikin celebrates weight loss transformation journey

Popular Nigerian comedienne Anita Asuoha better known as Real Warri Pikin has continuously gushed about her new figure.



Taking to her verified Instagram account, the comedienne toasted to her six-month weight loss journey.



Real Warri Pikin, who is renowned for having a larger figure, talked about the life events that influenced her decision to have weight loss surgery. According to the actress, her weight endangered her health.



She continued to talk about her experience and expressed her joy with her decision to have the surgery, highlighting the fact that it resolved her medical issues.



Real Warri Pikin asserted that she is no longer bothered by knee pain, migraines, or any other previous health problems.



Marking six months of achievements, she wrote: “Six months of no breathlessness Six months of no knee pains Six months of no sleep apnea. Six months without all the troubles that came with being overweight. And most of all six months of being happier and healthier”.



“I will love to share my post-surgery experience as it has not not been an easy journey adjusting to this new change and way of living; It has been God all the way. I will be sharing my struggles and challenges I faced adjusting to this new lifestyle.”



Fans and followers applauded her for taking such bold steps to improve her health. They trooped to the comment section to pen down their thoughts.



