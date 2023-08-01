You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 08 01Article 1816502

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reactions pour in for Sarkodie's new track

Ghanaian rap icon, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has dropped a new single titled ‘Freaky and Naughty’.

The song, which was released on Monday, July 31, has gathered over 85,000 views on YouTube.

After the release, many fans and music lovers took to social media to react to the new track.

While many Twitter (now X) users have praised the song for its lyrical content and diverse style, many have criticized it for its vulgar tones and deviation from Sarkodie’s usual style.

Some users commented on his versatility and new rap style:









However, the song did not go down well with others, with many claiming the song is boring and that Sarkodie needs to retire.







