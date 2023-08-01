Reactions pour in for Sarkodie's new track

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian rap icon, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has dropped a new single titled ‘Freaky and Naughty’.



The song, which was released on Monday, July 31, has gathered over 85,000 views on YouTube.



After the release, many fans and music lovers took to social media to react to the new track.



While many Twitter (now X) users have praised the song for its lyrical content and diverse style, many have criticized it for its vulgar tones and deviation from Sarkodie’s usual style.



Some users commented on his versatility and new rap style:





New style! This is nice. — Dr. George (@GeorgeAnagli) July 30, 2023

This be pure banger Abeg

And to even realize it was just a freestyle is crazy — Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) July 30, 2023

At this point, there’s no difference between you and Ronaldo oo.

You two should just retire — DR ALASKA (@alaska_gh) July 30, 2023

This is not nice at all, nothing nice about it. But again we move....only your fans like this. Oops sorry some of them cos a friend, who’s your fan just told me this is below the belt but you’re trying. Well done — Kelvin Ashong (@Mawunya_) July 30, 2023

Stick to afrobeat my man — Truth profile???????????????? (@atielvison) July 30, 2023