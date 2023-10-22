Reactions as socialite suggests names for Davido's new set of twins

Entertainment of Sunday, 22 October 2023

Popular Nigerian media personality, Kemi Olunloyo, has made headlines with a post in which she offered a piece of advice to Davido, who welcomed a set of twins with his wife Chioma Rowland.



The good news has since stirred excitement online amidst the outpour of congratulations but Kemi's recent post about the development has received massive reactions.



In a post on Facebook, Kemi recommended that the singer names his twins "Phyna" and "Phyno", stirring up ridicule and controversy online.



Her statement is in reaction to Davido's recent altercation with Big Brother Naija winner, Phyna, on Twitter.



Below are some reactions to Kemi's statement



apex_queen48: "Kemi you for add Alobam join. Phyna and phyno kor."



adunni2380: "Yabaleft patient."



nanahemaama: God this woman crazy."



xiana_ria: "Same woman will be saying nonsense about mohbad's case."



sugarsharon67: "Makee e kuku get phyna for house as e no no d one wey dey outside."



adekanyinsol: "3years old thunder go strike this woman."



frankas_kitchen: "Did he say he was looking for names?"



victoriah9447: "It's not funny Aunty Kemi, very expensive joke from a grandmother."



braimohpreshy: "This woman how do you talk about people that are old enough to be your children, and claimed that you know his late mom and respects her, yet you talked about her offspring this way."



