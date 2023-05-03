Reactions as photos from Davido and Chioma's court wedding emerges online

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

After several months of speculation, guessing, and looking out for clips from Davido's wedding with Chioma, images from the event have gone viral on social media.



Though Davido had earlier confirmed during an interview with a radio station that he was now legally married to Chioma, when and where the official event took place has since been a mystery.



Consequently, images of the pair when they finally tied the knot in court have surfaced online, and seeing the couple look so beautiful as they said I do was a beauty.



Check out the post and reactions below:



@milly_posh21: "Congratulations all the best."



@odikus56: "In all it’s David I feel so sorry for. Dealing with the delusional baby mamas & more to come. Dude needs a vasectomy! He will & can’t ever stop cheating, but can he stop procreating with desperate women!"



@hairpalaces: "Who come go frame am put for house like dis ?? Nigerians."



@zikoraaaaa: "Where are the people that said he married her only traditionally? Congratulations once again my Faves."



@jennifer_chy1: "They both deserve so much love. I hope they take care of eachother. David if I here pim!"



@ogesandra: "It’s a Forever thing." @8patrice5: "This really made me smile God please protect their union."



@chi.victor.5095: "Congratulations to both of them…but how come there was no single news of it….no paparazzi, Nawa oo."



@fidelisbrown_: "This davido and chioma marriage be like script always. This girl is beautiful igbo woman I don’t think she can proudly say am married. Because every thing is secrecy which I think is down grading her self esteem. Kindly marry a man that is proud to show everything to the world as it’s done. If I were her family member she will walk away if the guy is not serious with us."



