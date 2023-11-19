Reactions as new video of Mr. Ibu post-surgery makes rounds

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 November 2023

Netizens are wishing John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu, a speedy recovery after the first video of the veteran Nigerian actor, post-amputation was posted online.



In the video sighted on the Instagram page of his daughter, @ladyjasminc, the actor is seen in bed surrounded by family and friends as he is being fed.



The popular actor is seen with a heart monitor/ECG connected to his chest region as he receives infusions. His daughter was by his side, engaging him in conversations to cheer him up as well.



The Nollywood icon who has been battling ill health for some has had seven successful surgeries, including the amputation of one of his legs.



Mr. Ibu is reported to have been battling a diabetic foot ulcer. His family, has since been soliciting funds from well-wishers, fans, and the general public to help relieve the burden of his medical bills.



"Dear Good people of Nigeria, we are counting on your support at these point we need it the most," the actor posted on his Instagram page as he explained his ailment in a video before the surgeries.



Reacting to the latest video, netizens poured into Jasmine’s comment section with some positive words for the beloved actor.



marieermide: May God heal you fast.



ifunanya_official: God is with you and he will perfect everything. Mr Ibu will join us soon in thanksgiving.



donmichi22: May he get well soon in Jesus' name I pray amen and amen



See the videos below:





