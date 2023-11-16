Reactions as Pastor Adeboye details how God suspended winter in US for his sake

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: mynigeria

Popular man of God, Pastor E.A. Adeboye has stirred reactions on social media after narrating how God stopped winter in Colorado, USA, just for his own benefit.



The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) is seen in a viral video discussing how the cold temperature nearly disrupted his stay, a situation which compelled him to ask God to take charge.



Adeboye noted that God unpredictably brought summer to Colorado, USA, and postponed winter, so he could enjoy his visit without any issues.



The cleric continued, that not long after leaving Colorado, USA, the snow started to fall.



However, this disclosure prompted a number of responses from online users who appeared doubtful about the minister's assertion.



Some celebrities took to social media to slam Pastor Adeboye. . Samklef, Tunde Ednut, and others also shared their views to the video.



Check out some of the reactions below



towhummie: "I do not under estimate the power of the almighty because what God cannot do does not exist"



itsdtee: "Na wetin you know you know .. wetin you no know you no know .. My “BELIEVE “ wetin God no fit do no Exist"



iammaniac01: "Abeg make dem just help us beg God for betterment of this country, all this no matter"



