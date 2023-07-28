Reactions as Hilda Baci shows off her man

Entertainment of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Celebrity chef, Hilda Bassey Effiong, better known as Hilda Baci, has broken the hearts of her secret admirers after she proudly flaunted her man.



Hilda stirred confusion with a video of her and the said man 'lovey-doveying' in a nightclub.



She and the said man were spotted at the birthday party of Stephanie Reginald, the sister of Ama Reginald who is Hilda’s close friend.



In a viral video, the Guinness World Record holder was captured 'grinding' her lover, identified as a top Nigerian PR executive.



She blushed happily as the man stroked her waist as they danced.



Although Hilda covered the face of her man, netizens investigated and unraveled his identity.



Watch the post below:



