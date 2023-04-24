Reactions as Davido gifts a fan his vest at 'Timeless' concert

Entertainment of Monday, 24 April 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

After being gifted with Davido's expensive vest halfway through his performance, an unnamed young man is currently buzzing on social media.



On Sunday, April 23, two years after his "A Decade Of Davido" concert, the superstar returned to Lagos State to thrill his fans with his "Timeless" performance.



Halfway through his performance, Davido threw his vest in the crowd and a young man was fortunate enough to grab it.



The man in question was among the many fans who were captured on social media, fighting for the vest.



After claiming it, he established that since the singlet smells like Davido, he would never wash it.



He remarked that the thrill he felt after receiving the singlet was unlike any other joy he had ever had.



The other guests approached the 'lucky man' and pleaded with him to show them his grace, calling him the luckiest man of the day.



Read comments here:



Sirenioace: "Burst my head e dey smell David"



only_one_humble: "If na me, I go build duplex for am hang am inside . Na only on my wedding day I go wear am."



Samuel_holu: "This guy get mama oo, and he go reach house tell them say he collect another man sweat wear"



abbotgraphix: "this guy dey mad o. Smell am na e dey smell Davido"



_AlfredYoung: "Davido singlet wearer.... Chi"



drealemb: "No be carter efe brother be this?"



_AGHAZZY: "Watched this 14 times I don laff tire the guy is lucky indeed. If na me I go do pass like dat sef, 50yrs too small"





