Ray Styles to be buried on November 7

CEO of Penciled Celebrities, Emmanuel Apraku popularly known as Ray Styles

The family of Emmanuel Apraku, the talented creative behind Penciled Celebrities, have set November 7 as the day for his final funeral rites.



Emmanuel passed away in New Delhi, India while receiving treatment for severe liver cancer.



People from all walks of life contributed money towards his medical bills after it surfaced that he needed about GH¢320,000 to pay for a life-saving surgery.



However, it might have been too late for Emmanuel who passed away at the Apollo Hospital in India just weeks after he was admitted to the hospital.



In a funeral announcement, his family said he will be buried on November 7 after a burial service at the International Trade Fair Center at 10:00 am.



The dress code for the burial service is black, however, on Sunday, the dress code will be black and white, which will be worn to the Thanksgiving Ceremony at the Apostolic Church of Ghana, at New Town at 7:30 am.









