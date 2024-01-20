Ray Michael Djan Jr, Paradisus host writing camp with Warner Africa, Warner UK, and Atlantic UK

Entertainment of Friday, 19 January 2024

Source: Pep Junia, Contributor

Ray Michael and Paradisus made history by hosting their inaugural joint writing camp, welcoming representatives from Warner Africa, Warner UK, and Atlantic UK at the esteemed Paradisus in Aburi, Ghana.



The event emerged as an overwhelming success, uniting writers, producers, and engineers from diverse creative backgrounds in a week-long celebration of artistic immersion, with a spotlight on Black Music.



Ray and his dedicated team had the pleasure of hosting some of the world’s most influential artists like Joeboy, Tion Wayne, Fave, Tave, Bein (Sautisol), BlagBonez, Darko Vibez, Ladipoe, Camidoh, Kamo Mphela, Baby S.O.N and Producers P.Prime, Telz, TSB and The Elementz, Yumbs and Hylander.



Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Paradisus in Aburi, Ghana, the camp unfolded amidst awe-inspiring views, fostering an environment of inspiration, creativity, and collaboration.



Paradisus, conceived to showcase the beauty and culture of Aburi Ghana, lived up to its mission, offering not just five state-of-the-art studios but also a pool, basketball court, mini-golf, and ping pong—features rarely found in traditional studios. These additional amenities along with the on site Chef highlighting Ghanaian Dishes, played a pivotal role in attracting high-caliber artists and producers.



The pinnacle of the camp was marked by a vibrant listening party at Ray's latest venture, Paradisus at Beachafriqué, a beachfront recording studio and bar nestled on La Boma beach, Accra, Ghana. The event served as a platform to express gratitude and showcase some of the remarkable recordings produced during the week-long camp.



Undoubtedly, the participants left the camp not only with new hit songs for 2024 but also with a profound sense of newfound community and support, feeling empowered and eagerly anticipating the creative possibilities that 2024 holds.



Ray Michael Djan Jr is a visionary in the music industry, and Paradisus stands as a testament to his commitment to fostering creativity in The budding West African Afro music space.



Paradisus is a cutting-edge studio complex designed to showcase the beauty and culture of Ghana while providing state-of-the-art facilities for artists, writers, and producers.