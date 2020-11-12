Entertainment of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Rawlings' Death: I know one Prophet will come out and say he saw it - Shatta Wale

It’s was a sad Thursday morning for the entire African continent as the former Ghanaian President passes on to eternity.



Ghanaian celebrity Shatta Wale has reacted to the death of the Ghanaian leader. According to Wale, some prophets in the country will soon claim the death was revealed to them by God.



“I know one Prophet, he will come out and say that he said it on 31st Dec 2019 that a great Ghanaian Hero will die in 2020… He will come p3333!…. We are waiting for them.. Azaaaa asofo),” he wrote on his Facebook page.



Rawlings was seen as a champion for the poor but came to be criticised for alleged human rights abuses.



He died in the hospital after a short illness.



A week of national mourning has been announced in Ghana for the country’s longest-serving leader.



John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced that also suspended campaign after news of Rawlings' demise broke.



The son of a Scottish farmer and a Ghanaian mother, Rawlings entered the Ghana Air Force and graduated in 1969.



He oversaw the execution of several former heads of state and army generals for corruption but expressed some regret about the killings. Later the execution by firing squad of Supreme Court judges also left a stain on his legacy.

