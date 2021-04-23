You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 04 23Article 1241056

Source: Nana Yaw Wiredu, Contributor

Rashid Metal drops new music titled 'Special'

Reggae/Dancehall artist, Rashid Metal play videoReggae/Dancehall artist, Rashid Metal

Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artist, Rashid Metal is set to release yet another mind-blowing single dubbed ‘Special’.

Popular with street anthems in Ghana, Rashid takes us through the realms of love with this new release.

‘Special’ tells the story of a beautiful, young lady and the advances made by a gentleman who is poised on wooing her.

The rhythm and harmony from a dancehall genre add to the overall timbre of this fine song.

Watch ‘Special’ by Rashid Metal on YouTube:


