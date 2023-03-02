You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 03 02Article 1723760

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ras Nene spotted at the cemetery as he buries his 3-month-old baby

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi popularly known as 'Ras Nene', 'Dr Likee' or 'Ackabenezer' is an actor play videoEbenezer Akwasi Antwi popularly known as 'Ras Nene', 'Dr Likee' or 'Ackabenezer' is an actor

Ghanaian actor, Ras Nene’s three-month-old baby has been laid to rest.

In a video making rounds on the internet, the actor was seen at the graveside together with family, friends and colleagues.

Earlier, news of the death of Ras Nene’s baby dominated the internet with condolences pouring in from scores of sympathizers.

In a series of videos that went viral, the popular skit maker was seen in a pensive mood while being consoled by the likes of Okomfo Kolege, Kyekyeku, and others.

However, in the latest video seen on the internet, a ‘grief stricken’ Ras Nene watched on as his baby was being lowered into the grave.

Clad in a black tee and a pair of jeans, his countenance proved that he had been having an extremely difficult time.

Some of his colleagues including Kyekyeku, Shifu, and others stood beside him as the burial service went on.

Although Ras Nene is yet to break the silence on the incident, close friends said the actor has been totally shattered by the demise of his daughter.

Watch the video below:





EB/AS

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

Oluremi Tinubu will become First Lady after husband Bola Tinubu is sworn in in May

Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady

Sportsleading sports icon

Christian Atsu and his wife Claire Rupio

Christian Atsu was battling divorce before his death - Reports

Businessleading business icon

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

IMF deal: Chinese Eximbank delegation in Ghana as government restructures external debts

Africaleading africa news icon

President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and incoming First Lady Oluremi Tinubu

Oluremi Tinubu: Meet Nigeria's incoming First Lady who is a pastor and Senator

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Improper disposal of caskets

Disposing of the dead: The case for cremation as a better burial option