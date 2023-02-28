Ras Nene loses his three-month-old child

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Sad news has emerged from the Kumawood movie industry as a popular actor and comedian, Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, also known as Ras Nene or Dr. Likee, has lost his three-month-old child.



The devastating revelation was made by fellow actor, Okomfo Kolege, who also recently suffered the loss of his pregnant wife and unborn child.



Since the news was made public, it has sent shockwaves through the industry, with many of Ras Nene's colleagues and fans reaching out to offer their condolences and support.



According to reports, the child was the only one Ras Nene had fathered.



Speaking about the tragedy, Okomfo Kolege called on the public to show their support for Ras Nene during this difficult time.



"Just like you guys did for me, and you called, please call him and wish him well and encourage him. And I beseech God to keep him strong as he has kept me strong," he said.



Ras Nene, who is known for his hilarious skits and performances, has not yet commented publicly on the news of his child's passing.



However, many fans and industry insiders have taken to social media to express their shock and sadness at the news, with some calling for a show of solidarity for the grieving actor.





