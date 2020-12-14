Music of Monday, 14 December 2020

Ras Kuuku to hold listening session for ‘Kwame Nkrumah’ EP on December 19

Reggae/Dancehall artiste of the Year, Ras Kuuku's new EP is titled 'Kwame Nkrumah'

Ras Kuuku is set to organize a press listening party for his much-anticipated EP on December 19, 2020.



The EP titled “Kwame Nkrumah” is set for release at the Veggies & Grills Pub in Ashongman Estates as the venue for the event.



Ras Kuuku won “Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year” at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) 2020.



He traveled to the USA to finish the EP and also shot some videos due for release alongside the EP.



Be on the look out for “Kwame Nkrumah” EP by the Puom Music CEO, Ras Kuuku.

