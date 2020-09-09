Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: gossips24.com

Ras Kuuku speaks after his award was reported missing

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Ras Kuuku

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Ras Kuuku has reacted to fake reports suggesting his most precious VGMA award is missing.



You’d recall Gossips24.com reported on how Ras Kuuku has been carrying the Award around like his handkerchief.



Well, just one moment that Ras Kuuku wasn’t seen with his award, an online portal speculated that the plaque has gone missing.



However, the musician in an interview with Okay Fm today debunked the reports as he flaunted the award which was in safe hands, his hands for the matter.



He dared critics of his actions to come for the award if they feel it belongs to them. He added that he will be touring with the award because most of his fans have sent him private messages requesting to have a feel of the award and take photos with it.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.