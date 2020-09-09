Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Ras Kuuku slammed for carrying his VGMA award on a tour

Renowned reggae-dancehall musician, Ras Kuuku was awarded the Reggae-Dancehall artiste of the year at the just-ended 21st edition of the VGMA and he will just not let it rest.



The Dancehall artiste who is recognised for numerous hit songs in Ghana bagged his first VGMA award this year which took the absence of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy for him to win it.



Since his win, Ras Kuuku has been moving from door-to-door with his plaque always by his side.



Even if the win has gotten into his head, the way Ras Kuuku takes photos and videos of himself with the award since the non-competitive win is embarrassing and that has got his fans and followers on social media reacting to it.



