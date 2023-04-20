Ras Kuuku shares his recipe for success in the music industry

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall artiste, Ras Kuuku, has shared his thoughts on what makes his music unique and relatable.



In an interview on Accra FM with Nana Romeo, the artiste, known for his energetic performances and captivating lyrics, opened up about his creative process and the inspiration behind his music.



According to Ras Kuuku, he makes his songs easy to sing so people can relate to them, and he believes that music should be able to reach people from all walks of life and touch their hearts.



"Not many of my songs are played on radio stations, but when I perform at a radio station today, it will shock you," he said.



Stating further, Ras Kuuku indicated that the key to his success lies in his music's vibe, while he draws inspiration from his own struggles and those of the people around him.



"When I look at myself and where I come from, I see that you are suffering, so you must make those who are also suffering feel it," he explained.



The artist also emphasized the importance of being versatile and addressing a variety of topics in his music. He believes that as a musician, it is crucial to be the mouthpiece for the people and to speak up for them.



"There are party songs and if you are a musician who only composes love songs, you are lacking. No way, you are lacking because you need to talk for the people and be their mouthpiece," he said.



Ras Kuuku further added that, as a musician, he sees himself as representing many people, not just himself.



He believes that his music should be able to touch people's lives and inspire them to keep pushing forward, despite the challenges they may face.



"You are one person, but you represent a whole lot of people," he said.







