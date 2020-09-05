Entertainment of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Ras Kuuku pleads with the govt to release prisoners jailed on weed charges

Ras Kuuku,musician

Ghanaian musician and a known advocate for the legalization of weed, Ras Kuuku has called on the government to pardon individuals sentenced on charges of possession and usage of weed.



The musician made this emotional appeal on Happy 98.9 FM’s Ayekoo After Drive with host, DJ Advicer.



“Gov’t must see to the release of people sentenced on weed-related issues. I have taken up the charge and I am pleading with the government to hear me out.”



Ras Kuuku was riled up with emotions when a number of callers spoke to him during the interview to share their “heartbreaking and almost unfair treatment suffered at the hands of the system.”



One of such callers who chose to remain anonymous revealed that he was currently serving a ten (10) year sentence for possessing a roll of weed which he deemed unfair. “I have served six (6) out of a ten (10) year sentence at the Nsawam Male Prisons for carrying just a roll of weed and it is unfair. Just a roll.”



Another, who was recently released from prison also motioned that it is high time the government gave a free range to the usage of God’s creation and stop prosecuting those who used weed. “The same weed I was imprisoned for, was very easy to come about in the prison.”



The reigning VGMA Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year disclosed that he is working hard with some persons in authority to legalise weed usage in the country.



“When this is achieved, one can just walk into any shop to purchase weed and this will bring an end to the persecution and harassment we suffer.”



Ras Kuuku is currently promoting his new joint with MOG Music titled, ‘Gyidie’.





