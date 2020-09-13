You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 09 13Article 1058347

Entertainment of Sunday, 13 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ras Kuuku dislocates arm in heated musical battle, rushed to hospital

Ras Kuuku was immediately rushed to a hospital for medical attention play videoRas Kuuku was immediately rushed to a hospital for medical attention


Reigning Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Ras Kuuku had to be rushed to the hospital after suffering an injury on Saturday night.

Ras Kuuku according to sources suffered a shoulder dislocation during a heated lyrical clash between himself and fellow dancehall act Kamelyeon whiles opening for Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy at the Asaase Sound Clash held on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

In a video from the event sighted by GhanaWeb, a visibly pained Ras Kuuku attempted to continue his performance after sustaining the injury but had to eventually give up.

He is said to have been rushed immediately to a hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

