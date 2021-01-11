Music of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Ras Kuuku acquires new car

Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste, Ras Kuuku

Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste, Ras Kuuku is the new celebrity car owner in Ghana.



The ‘Me Mpaebo’ composer has acquired a new car within a few days in 2021.



In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, Ras Kuuku was seen standing on his Lexus vehicle.



Our checks indicated that Lexus prices vary across models from just over $35,000 for an NX compact crossover, to over $90,000 for the LC grand touring coupe.



Ras Kuuku was crowned Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.





