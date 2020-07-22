Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Rapper Tic raises funds to support rape victims

Ghanaian rapper and song writer, Tic born Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah

Ghanaian rapper and song writer, Tic born Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah is calling on the general public to support him raise funds for rape victims in Ghana.



The “Kwanikwani” hit maker who has currently released a 7 track EP “Mama Grace” says the act is as a result of a dream he had.



According to Tic, in the dream, he was asked to raise funds to support ailing and needy rape victims. The rapper has since called on all and sundry to support the worthy cause by donating GHC2 or more to support the course.



“Sounds weird but seriously for the first time, I want to share this with you. I had a dream and the message was to ask you to donate GH2 and after adding mine I am to donate the money to rape victims. Donate to help a life and have yours impacted positively”, Tic said in a post.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.