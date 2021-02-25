You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 02 25Article 1189690

Rapper Nana Essel reportedly arrested for duping his girlfriend of GH¢10,000

A few days ago, another broken heart story hit Ghana’s Twitter space over how a young lady, by name Perpetual, had been jilted by her rapper lover after loaning him money to shoot his music video.

Latest update emanating from Twitter indicates the runaway boyfriend, Nana Essel, an underground rapper who borrowed his girlfriend’s GH¢10,000 to shoot a music video, with a promise to feature the lady in the video, has been arrested by the police.

According to the reports, Nana Essel after taking the amount went ahead to shoot the music video with a different girl who is said to be his lover and subsequently cut off communication with Perpetual.

A video which was making rounds on social media showed Perpetual shedding tears as she frantically tries but fails to reach Nana Essel via phone.

She is said to have lent the money to Essel from an amount given to her for restocking a shop in which she works as a salesgirl.

Pictures currently circulating on social media show Nana Essel having been accosted and handcuffed by two police officers.

See social media reactions to Nana Essel’s arrest below:









