Rapp Fada apologises to King Paluta

Ghanaian musician Rapp Fada has apologised to his colleague artiste, King Paluta, for his comments that his 'Odo Bi Ye Bad' song would have still been a hit without his feature.



According to him, upon reflecting on his comments, which seem to have created a negative impression about their relationship, he now feels the need to retract his words and apologise to him.



In explaining what triggered his remark, he noted that something happened between them that did not sit well with him.



However, he did not delve into the issues because it is not necessary at this point.



In an interview with Kingdom FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, Rapp Fada showed remorse and beseeched Paluta to pardon him because to err is human.



During the interview, the show's host, Fiifi Pratt, asked, "You are reported to have said that if he [King Paluta] had not been part of the song, it would have still gained more popularity. Is it true that you said this? And do you still stand by your words?"



Rapp Fada responded: "Yes, it is true. I said that about him. Honestly, something happened that triggered my comment, but it is not necessary for me to go deep into those issues. I know he [King Paluta] is not hurt by what I said because of my rapport with him.



"We have come a long way in life, so I will not let this distort our relationship. I would like to use this opportunity to apologise to him if my remarks offended him in any way."



