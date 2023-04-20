Rap star EL is back with a club banger 'Chop Life'

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian rap star EL has released his first 2023 song called Chop Life.



Predominantly a Hiphop groove, it lends itself to various West African dances.



"It's just a feel-good song, man," the multiple award-winner noted in a breakdown video. "Good energy, funny lyrics, it's a danceable track."



On why this is the first from him for this year, he explained with: "I always say Africans we love to dance so I thought why not start off the year - my first single - with a bang?"



Released Tuesday, April 18, 2023, EL revealed the song was originally "recorded at the end of 2021 right into 2022."



"I recorded it in the States, Philadelphia, same place I recorded my last BAR mixtape," the rapper born Elorm Adablah went on.



According to the Oyarifa resident, he was confident to release the song because "everybody who hears the song, who I play the song for, goes mad about it so I thought 2023, that's the first single."



A celebrated record producer, EL produced the music for Chop Life. It was in so doing that he was moved to create the song.



"I found this vocal somewhere and just built upon the beat and it just inspired me to make the song," he said. "I remember I was in my room, I had to go down to the studio, where I hooked it up, recorded the song all there. It just spilt out of me. Sometimes I don't know how that happens but I guess I was just inspired a lot by the beat."



Lyrically on Chop Life, the 2016 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) Artiste of the Year noted that he was simply "having fun... being very very loose, very very dumb actually."



Sonically, the near-3-minute song is "reminiscent of" the singer-songwriter's club and radio hits "like Shelele, Obuu Mo and Kaalu."



"It's very different" from the aforementioned "but it has that same energy and that same vibe but from the new EL," he said.



He admitted he is not a good dancer but is "excited to see what people come up with" regarding dance challenges on social media.



Chop Life was released by VO Nation in partnership with ONErpm and Skillions Global.