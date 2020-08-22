Entertainment of Saturday, 22 August 2020

Range Rover vrs BMW: Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale embark on ‘car flaunting challenge’

Dancehall artistes, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy started the ‘car flaunting contest’ as he was seen in a 1 minute 30 seconds video approaching his brand new Range Rover Velar and showcasing its interior features on social media.



This was met with a couple of reactions from fans who were surprised about the fact that the ‘Putuu’ hit-maker has joined the host of celebrities like Medikal, Shatta Wale, Chris Wale and many others who usually flaunt their wealth in public.



“Now deaa stone too start dey show off, u see life issa bitch. Wen wale was showing off stone fans were insulting him den tinx, now he has done some n dey re praising him. 1don legacy, he has rule dem already,” a fan wrote



“Shatta wale eehn hm that guy be real nigga I swear, Ghanaians never understand am, now the same people wey diss am dey want learn and live his kind of life smh,” said another



Shortly after, Shatta Wale also decided to showcase his brand new 2020 BMW 7 series.



While the dancehall artiste is fond of displaying his possessions, others believe he did it this time around to challenge Stonebwoy.



View this post on Instagram 1Gad Stonebwoy shows off his customized pool and 2020 Brand new Range Rover Velar, says don’t think about him, think about yourself ???????????? Congratulations to him ???????? A post shared by Ghkwaku (@ghkwaku) on Aug 20, 2020 at 6:53am PDT

