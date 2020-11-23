Music of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Randy N recruits Mr. Drew for new single ‘Never Humble’

Musician Randy N

Ghanaian Afrobeat act, Randy N comes through with yet another audio vibe, ‘Never Humble’ for fans and music lovers alike who have been craving for a new weekend anthem lately.



Produced by J-row, the ‘Onye Gelemi’ and ‘iPod’ crooner recruits Highly Spiritual Music’s Mr. Drew to bring his latest single to life.



‘Never Humble’ comes off as a very versatile tune, with Randy N and Mr. Drew coming clean per delivery and lyrics, staying true to their respective styles. The duo has seen it all (money) and is moving accordingly, this ‘Never Humble’ is the motto.



Tune in and get familiar with Randy N’s new sound, ‘Never Humble’ in time for your weekend.



Check out the song here

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.