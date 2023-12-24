Ramz Nic releases high-energy club banger 'Bang It' featuring Aybe and Street

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 December 2023

Source: GNA

Ghanaian artist Ramz Nic is back with a blazing new club track titled 'Bang It', featuring UK artist Aybe and Nigerian rapper Street.



Produced by the talented DatBeatGod, this electrifying release sets the tone for Ramz Nic's upcoming Mini Album 'Addiction 1'.



With a catchy beat, infectious melodies, and vibrant vocals, 'Bang It' is poised to become an instant hit among club-goers worldwide.



Ramz Nic, renowned for his ability to captivate audiences with his energetic performances and genre-bending music, has once again pushed boundaries with 'Bang It'.



Collaborating with Aybe and Street brings a unique cross-cultural flavor to the track, making it a truly international affair that transcends borders.



The production, helmed by DatBeatGod, showcases his exceptional talent in blending various musical elements seamlessly.



Combining Afrobeat, dancehall, and pop influences, the trio has created a track that invites listeners to let loose and enjoy a night on the dancefloor.



From the infectious hooks to the hard-hitting beats, 'Bang It' is designed to ignite the party atmosphere and evoke a sense of euphoria.



Ramz Nic's upcoming Mini Album, 'Addiction 1', promises to deliver an enticing mix of tracks that display his versatility as an artist.



Known for his ability to seamlessly transition between genres, Ramz Nic has cultivated a sound that appeals to a wide range of listeners.



With 'Bang It' serving as the lead single, fans can anticipate an addictive compilation that showcases his growth as a musician.



The collaboration with Aybe and Street not only adds an exciting dynamic to 'Bang It' but also highlights the far-reaching influence of African music.



By merging the diverse sounds and styles from Ghana, the UK, and Nigeria, Ramz Nic aims to bridge the cultural gaps and forge an international connection that transcends language barriers.





With the release of 'Bang It', Ramz Nic, Aybe, and Street have created a club anthem that is destined to dominate the airwaves.



The infectious energy and cross-cultural appeal of the track perfectly encapsulate the essence of Ramz Nic's upcoming Mini Album 'Addiction 1'.



As audiences anticipate the release of the album, the electrifying energy of 'Bang It' promises to be just the tip of the iceberg for an artist who continues to push the boundaries of musical creativity.



