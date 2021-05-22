You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 05 22Article 1267864

Entertainment of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Radio presenter Dr Pounds ties the knot

• Dr Pounds got married in Takoradi on May 22, 2021

• The customary marriage was graced by key personalities in the entertainment industry

• Dr Pounds who is a DJ and radio presenter is the host of Hitz Gallery


Radio presenter and disc jockey, Maximus Mensah, popularly known in Showbiz as Dr Pounds on Saturday, May 22, 2021, tied the knot with his girlfriend in a customary ceremony in Takoradi.

The ceremony saw in attendances a host of industry players who turned up in their numbers to support their friend.

Rapper, Kofi Kinaata, actor, Prince David Osei, Kalybos were among Dr Pounds Groomsmen.

The host of Hitz Gallery has received congratulatory messages from his fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Captain Planet of 4X4 who was a guest at the ceremony, posted an image of the couple with the captions: "Mr. & Mrs. Maximus @drpoundsofficial God Bless Your Union #WishThemWell."

Akumaa Mama Zimbi also wrote: "Congratulations my dear son."







