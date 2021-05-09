‘Radio in Ghana is no longer exciting’ – Fiifi Banson

Entertainment of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Veteran broadcaster Fiifi Banson has revealed that there is nothing exciting on Ghanaian radio anymore.



“I don’t listen to radio anymore. I hardly do listen to radio,” the former Peace FM presenter told the host of Legends on TV XYZ, Agyemang Prempeh.



Fiifi Banson also known as ‘The Dynamite’ hosted ‘Ekwanso Brebre’ on Peace 104.3 FM for 15 years, spanning from 1999 to 2014.



Banson started his career at GBC where he never got paid for working in the Sports Department of the nation’s broadcaster.



He later moved to Radio Gold in the mid-90s before moving to Peace FM and finally to the EIB network where he worked for three years.



He is known for his vast knowledge of sports and music as well as his sense of humour and dexterity on radio.



He has not been heard on radio in the past few years after exiting the EIB’s Kasapa FM where he hosted the Breakfast show–Anopa Kasapa.



“I don’t want to do radio again… I’m tired,” he told Agyemang when quizzed whether he had plans to be on the airwaves again.



Asked if his style would not sell again in the Ghanaian market, the ace media personality revealed that he would get a job if he availed himself to be back on radio.



“It’s just that there’s nothing exciting on radio these days. During our time radio was more fun than it is now,” he stated and disclosed that “most of the current crop of radio presenters in Ghana now are shallow.”



“There are a lot of shallow people on radio now because most people are on board by virtue of opportunity, not talent,” Fiifi Banson added.