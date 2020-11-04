Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

RTP CEO Prince Mackay 'fights' Socrate Safo

play videoPrince Mackay and Socrate Safo

Chief Executive Officer of the Radio & Television Awards (RTP), Prince Mackay and movie producer Socrate Safo over the weekend locked horns in the studios of Peace FM.



Prince Mackay, who granted an interview on the station's entertainment show ''Entertainment Review'', sought to expose what he termed as the wickedness and evil of the likes of Socrates Safo towards his awards scheme.



He accused Socrate Safo and a host of other people, whose name he withheld, of sabotaging the RTP Awards.



Speaking to host Ola Michael, Mackay said Socrate Safo has consistently made utterances aimed at crippling the awards but due to the hard work and resilience of himself (Mackay) and his team, they have successfully held the RTP for 10 years.



This year marks the 10th edition of the RTP Awards and will be held on Saturday, November 7 at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.



''People like Socrate have never even bothered, they don't even know our website to even go and read and learn about what they don't know, and so they're always naive and then they spill out evil concerning us'', Mackay fumed.



Mackay further alleged that Socrate Safo once wanted to bribe him with gold for someone to win an RTP Award.



Responding to the issues, Socrate refuted Mackay's claims.



He disclosed he has been a major contributor to the success of the scheme by way of offering advice to Mackay which has helped shape the scheme.



Socrates Safo stated he has over the years been in constant dialogue with Mackay whenever the RTP Awards is over to evaluate the event and suggest ways to better subsequent editions.



He further added that he once advised Mackay to honour one of Ghana's finest and top-notch media gurus who has sacrificed a lot for the media industry named Dr. Wereko Brobbey and on whose contributions has inspired the RTP Awards.



All these and many others, according to him, he did with no malice towards the RTP Awards.



He, therefore, wondered why Mackay would today turn and label him as a saboteur.



''Who am I going to connive with to do anything against RTP?...If I hate you, if I don't like what you're doing, if I am working against you as you're claiming or in the figment of your imagination; whatever you drink before coming here and you have this imagination, will I be giving you this advice?'' he questioned.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.