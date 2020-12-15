Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

RTP Awards has made broadcast journalism rewarding, competitive - Prince McKay

CEO of the Radio & Television Personality (RTP) Awards, Prince McKay

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Radio & Television Personality (RTP) Awards, Prince McKay, has stated that his awards scheme has contributed to the competitive nature of the broadcast journalism fraternity.



In an exclusive interview on Kastle Drive with Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Prince Mckay revealed that before the inception of RTP Awards, there was no form of acknowledgment for radio and television personalities.



“We thank God that you guys in the media have really supported our initiative. Before we came with this RTP Awards there was nothing rewarding for those in the broadcast journalism fraternity," he said



“Before we came with this award we used to really celebrate musicians but RTP Awards has made a lot of people appreciate those working as broadcast journalists,” he added.



Prince McKay said, so far most people have adjudged the RTP Awards to be one of the best award schemes in Ghana since its inception about 10years ago.



“This year was very challenging but when it comes to award schemes, RTP Awards stood out as one of the best. The event which is meant to reward those working on Radio and Television personalities have been adjudged by many as one of the most outstanding award scheme in Ghana. So now when the event date is on you’d realize that a lot of people come together to support their favorite personality on Radio and Television,” he emphasized.

