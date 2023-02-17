ROBDYS Productions pulls massive crowd to National Theatre for maiden stage play 'Date Me Again'

Entertainment of Friday, 17 February 2023

Source: ROBDYS Productions

The first-ever stage play from the stables of ROBDYS Productions was received massively as the National Theatre, Ghana, was filled to the brim during the staging of the hilarious play.



The stage play which was performed on February 10, 2023, met the expectations of many as the National Theatre was filled with laughter, cheers, and applause during the almost two-hour play.



Both shows which came on at 5 pm and 8 pm on the same day saw an impressive turnout.



The play written by CEO of ROBDYS Productions who doubles as a director and producer, Rebecca Naa Amerley Quartey, was directed by award-winning director, Emmanuel Ato Ghartey.



Among the star-studded cast of the play were Prince Amoabeng, popularly known as Jeneral Ntatia, Mavis Yayra Amuzu, Nana Prempeh Yeboah-Afari Jnr., Gadede Aku Segbefia, and Louis SK Apetor.



The main theme of the play is aimed at exploring relationships and how partners can learn to compromise on their differences and challenges that come with relationships and life so as to live in harmony.



Many patrons of the stage play could be seen beaming with smiles as they chit-chatted about the stage play and spoke about their favorite moments.



There were a number of dignitaries who made appearances at the National Theatre to show love and support to Rebecca Naa Amerley Quartey and Robdys Production.



The likes of politician Hon. Silvester Mensah and wife, Bishop Dr. Selaise Agyinasare, and family; Hon. Harry Otu Hesse, Rev. Sheriff Zakari, and a host of other members of the clergy were present.



According to the CEO of ROBDYS Productions, Rebecca Naa Amerley Quartey, 'Date Me Again' is just the first of many stage plays that would come from her outfit.



“The response to 'Date Me Again' has been massive and I will be forever indebted to all those who played myriad roles to make this happen. We are not going to rest on our laurels, we are moving with this momentum into our next production. Watch out for something bigger”, said Rebecca Quartey.



Some patrons patted Robdys Production on the back for pulling off such a feat and indicated that they could not wait for the next production.



The crew that worked to make this a reality included Production manager – Emmanuel Komeng, Stage manager - Jesse Akosa, IT – Stephen Addy, Set Designer – Henry, Props – Bright Apedo, Finance – Karen Ahiakonu, Sound – Michael Fiador, Sound assistant 1 – Nani Caeser, Sound Assistant 2 Kennedy Anyigba, Videographer – Henry Ayisi, BTS – Emmanuel Nii Armah, Designer – Joel Wuddah, Light – Rudy Amanor, Communication Director – Edwin Lamptey, Make-up and costume – Nasara Malik, Protocol – Peggy Crabbe, Joseph Appiah - Production coordinator, Lawrencia Ababio - Tickets & sales and Naphtali Asante - Production coordinator.



Sponsors for this stage play consisted Production Plus GH Ltd. GH, DB Praise Production, Zizy's Glam unisex salon, Wuddwek Studios, Nas Kitchen, Austin Tay designs, Mandy's Craft, Cheezy pizza, Black capture, Opejakro Studios and New Creation Multimedia.



Media partners for the stage play were Ghanaweb.com, Fillaboys, Lifestyle TV and 3 Music.



About ROBDYS Productions



ROBDYS Productions, spearheaded by Rebecca Amerley Quartey, is an audio-visual startup based on mainly entertainment in Ghana and specifically focused on writing plays, movie and series’ scripts as well as has a team of young directors who have worked on many projects.



The team at RODBYS Productions is made up of young creatives who are determined to work hard to promote the main objective of the company.



