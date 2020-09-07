You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 09 07Article 1053151

LifeStyle of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

RECIPE: How to make catfish pepper soup

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File Photo of Cat fish pepper soup File Photo of Cat fish pepper soup


Click to read all about coronavirus →

This is a delicious and nutritious meal prepared in Ghana.

This meal doesn’t only appease your taste buds, it is also enriched in all the nutrients for the body.

Ingredients

1 medium-sized catfish

1/2 cup of sliced onions

Scent leaves

1 seasoning cube

Spices

1 teaspoon, fish seasoning

1/2 cup of ground crayfish

1 teaspoon paprika powder

Fresh pepper

Salt to taste

Method

Combine the crayfish and two scotch bonnet peppers, pound or grind them together. Also, slice the onions, scent leaves and set aside in bowls.

As always, we start by washing the catfish. Pour almost boiled water over the cut fish and wash to remove the slimy outer skin.

Transfer the washed catfish into the cooking pot.

Add 3 cups of water 700ml, half teaspoon of salt, followed by 1 seasoning cubes, half teaspoon fish seasoning spice, ground crayfish, and pepper.

Allow boiling for 7 minutes then add the paprika powder.

Taste for salt and pepper, you can add more pepper if you like.

Allow a minute. Serve

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment