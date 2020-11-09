Entertainment of Monday, 9 November 2020

Source: Cedric Kekeli, Contributor

RDee wins Ghana Beat Makers battle

RDee receiving his award

The grand finale of the maiden edition of the Ghana Beat Makers Battle, an event organized by the Qp music production was held on Friday 6th November 2020 at the Mikanddo Conference Center in Accra.



The competition saw a lot of beatmakers across the nation participate and display their prowess in beat making.



The event was held for two months and it started with hundreds of beatmakers filing for the battle in hopes to clinch the ultimate price.



The number was cut-down through a rigorous selection process and the judges finally settled on 16 beatmakers for the grand finale.



The 16 beatmakers serenaded judges with back-to-back and core- shaking beats giving the judges a really hard time selecting a winner for the competition.



The major final was between RDEE and Teknik Beatz which was a close-tied competition. Both beat geniuses thrilled the judges with top-notch beats which were perfectly mixed.



Richmond Yeboah aka RDee eventually emerged the winner of the ultimate battle. The decision was an unanimous one by the 3 experienced judges.



The legendary record producer/engineer; Zapp Mallet and acting president of Musiga, Bessa Simons and astute producer; Ubeats, were on the panel.



“I am happy that all the hard work and hours in the studio have finally paid off. I thank the judges and all those who have supported me so far”, RDEE said.



The winner will represent Ghana on the world stage at the 2021 Battle of Beat Makers competition at the Toronto Opera House in Canada.



The organizers of the event expressed their contentment about the success of the maiden edition of the event and called for more support for the event in the future.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.