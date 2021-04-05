RBJ kickstarts musical journey with Oluwa

Music of Monday, 5 April 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Ghanaian singer RBJ (real name Ronny Bryan Johnson), finally releases his debut single titled ‘Oluwa’.



The singer was a contestant on Ghana’s leading music reality show MTN Hitmaker.



Teaming up with the current 3 Music Awards producer of the year MOG Beatz, RBJ puts his career into the hands of God, as he begins his journey to stardom.



Oluwa is a praise song that celebrates how far God has brought RBJ.



“(Oluwa is inspired by) my life and how grateful I am for how far God has brought me.”