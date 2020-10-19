Entertainment of Monday, 19 October 2020

Source: Kelly Nii Lartey Mensah, Contributor

Quotation Master, Mystic Twins in rare clash with Pastor Fidel on Revelations

play videoQuotation Master, Mystic Twins and Pastor Fidel were on Revelations

It was panel of divine challenge as renowned critic of Christianity, Quotation Master and Ghanaian spiritualists and mediums, The Mystic Twins sat head on on GHOne TV's Revelations with Maame Grace to engage in spiritual arguments about realism and spiritual truth about heaven, God and religion.



Humans have advanced in knowledge and understanding, and this openly was depicted on the show that was also streamed on Dstv channel 361 and across GHOne TV social media platforms.



Lady Rev Maame Grace developed the Revelations show with her partners to provide enough platforms for religious and spiritual education for the advancement of lives of people of all walks of life.



Gone are the days when people are highly intolerant to other forms of worship, today, almost everybody is seeking for more information about the universe and life beyond the earth.



"The more we bring such programs to more people across the globe, the more enlightened we become in Christ Jesus. Maame Grace is using various doctrines wisdom to enahce the worship of God and she must be encouraged. We have viewers from every parts of the world who learn so much from Lady Rev Maame Grace." — Kelly Lartey Mensah, social media consultant for Lady Rev Maame Grace.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.