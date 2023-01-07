‘Quit interviews, open yourself to reasonable counsel’ – Pascal Amanfo to Moesha

Entertainment of Saturday, 7 January 2023

Movie director Pascal Amanfo who once announced being a born-again Christian has advised Moesha Boduong to among others seek mental and emotional help.



His call comes after the socialite engendered conversation with her erotic videos despite renouncing her old ways.



In his open letter to Moesha on Instagram, Pascal Amanfo emphasized that it was imperative Moesha stopped granting interviews and sought reasonable counsel.



“If you would ever hear me, I would ask that you shut down on all interviews, open yourself to reasonable counsel, for all you have been through seek mental and emotional help and guidance, find a trusted spiritual head to be accountable to and receive the light and understanding of who you have become!” Pascal advised in the post sighted by GhanaWeb.



Although Moesha announced in 2021 that she was a born-again Christian and consequently ditched her ‘ungodly’ ways to win souls for Christ, the actress and socialite is back in the news for wearing what some have described as indecent dresses. Recent video clips of her seductive dance moves at pubs have also been in circulation.



In her interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show, Moesha had no regrets for her actions. She rather offered an explanation after the host mentioned that she appears to have lost it.



“Can’t you dance decently? You have to be all over the place? When they post the video, people are like ‘oh, Moesha needs help, she’s going through a mental breakdown’. Truly that’s not who you used to be. Even though you were a socialite as you put it, you were a socialite with class. Today, you’re standing at a chop bar and dancing. What is that?” Delay asked.



“I know what I want to become,” Moesha replied. “I really want to leave this country and really direct my brand to the US because I really get invitations to go to the US for a lot of events and I’m trying to really build my brand to be an exotic sexy dancer to make money off that.”



However, after carefully observing events, Pascal Amanfo, although excited about Moesha’s decision to ditch the word and follow Christ, opined that Moesha needs help.



Below is his full post.



Open Letter To A Woman God Boundlessly Loves!!



My dear Moe @moeshaboduong Those who have a deep spiritual understanding/insight of the “mysteries” of the entertainment industry would know that it is never easy for a person who has tasted the waters of fame and all the trappings of a celebrity status to make that decision and transition to surrender it all and live in total dedication and commitment to God!



I make this assertion as someone who has walked that path in sincerity, brokenness and truth and is in many ways still going through his process!



We cannot know what really transpired in the phase where you yielded or the details of the encounter you had with God, but one thing is sure; you publicly professed Jesus as Lord of your life and indeed if He is, then there are certain things that must be in the light of that truth!!!



The faith we profess has no other standards besides the Word of God imprinted into the Bible and every personal revelation or word God speaks must align with His Word! Not our feelings, emotions or ideas!



To fully understand a Call it is needful to seek counsel from elders in the faith, seek wisdom, be accountable to people, be open to God-defined, faith centered fellowship with saints on the same journey as you.



Your perception of God, your faith or even His call on your life cannot make up a brand of Christianity! No! A thousand times no!



Lastly, I want to publicly admit that I was on an anti-depressant medication at some point in my journey when it felt like the world didn’t understand me and the weight of everything was crushing on me. It took time! It took God to refine, reform and prepare me for what was ahead!



I have always believed there is a Woman God is making out of you! But it is one thing to believe that and another to yield completely to the process and let God finish what He started.



If you would ever hear me I would ask that you shut down on all interviews, open yourself to reasonable counsel, for all you have been through seek mental and emotional help and guidance, find a trusted spiritual head to be accountable to and receive the light and understanding of who you have become!



Love, Pascal????



