Queendalyn Yurglee set to take Ghana gospel global

Music of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Enan Communication

Ghanaian gospel music performer Queendalyn Yurglee after working with some international gospel musicians as a backing vocalist has currently released her second single dubbed "Jesus" which is doing well in the music market both local and international.



Queendalyn after few days of releasing "Jesus" has become the talk of the town and has featured almost every entertainment show across the Ghanaian mainstream TV and radio stations.



Over the week, Queendalyn had toured most of the media houses across the country.



She had also received featured on major online news portals and other mainstream newspapers.



In her latest interview, the outstanding songstress has promulgated that she is enthused to register the Ghanaian gospel on major international platforms.



Queendalyn Yurglee is currently participating in the ongoing Vodafone Ghana Music Awards where she has earned a nomination consideration in the Unsung category which she is hopeful to emerge as a winner.



Queendalyn Yurglee and her team are geared to commence the second phase of their media tour in the nation's capital and will proceed to other regions.



Follow the amazing and spirit-filled gospel minister on all social media and subscribe to her YouTube channel to be the first among the many to be updated on her products.



Watch her latest single "Jesus" here:



