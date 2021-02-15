You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 02 15Article 1179997

Entertainment of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: svtvafrica.com

Queen Peezy disses Patapaa, wife in new song

Queen Peezy with her new lover Bukom Banku Queen Peezy with her new lover Bukom Banku

Ex-girlfriend of Patapaa, Queen Peezy also known as Lady Blue has released a song directed at him for ’dumping’ her for ’obroni p3t3.’

The song is a letter to her ex-boyfriend Patapaa for ditching her for a white lady (obroni p3t3).

Listening to the lyrics of the song, she details how the one corner hitmaker, whom she regarded as a best friend abandoned her for ’obroni pete.’

After their break up, Queen Peezy found love in the bosom of Bukom Banku. In a video exclusive to SVTV Africa, Bukom offered her a promise ring on Valentine's day as a sign of his love for her

Listen to the song below



