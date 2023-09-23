Queen Mothers Diaspora Sankofa Festival launched to promote Ghana's culture to the world

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 September 2023

The Queen Mothers Foundation, in collaboration with Majestic Entertainment Group Africa America Foundation (MEGAAF) and Goodies Music International (GMI), has officially launched the Queen Mothers Diaspora Sankofa Festival.



This extraordinary event, titled 'Rediscovery of the African Heritage,' was held with great pomp and pageantry at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra on Friday, September 22, 2023.



The Queen Mothers Diaspora Sankofa Festival, also known as 'The African Renaissance,' represents a diasporan cultural sensitization project meticulously crafted to revive and safeguard the rich cultural identity of both Ghanaians and Africans living in the diaspora.



This inaugural launch event serves as a prelude to the main festival, which is slated to take place in prominent locations such as the United States of America, Canada, the United Kingdom, and various European countries.



Speaking with the media, Isaac Abeiku Aidoo, widely recognized as Goodies and serving as the CEO of Goodies Music International (GMI), emphasized the paramount importance of preserving and promoting Ghana's vibrant culture. He stated, "We have a culture, and when we look at our brothers and sisters in the diaspora, it appears they have forgotten their roots. We aim to bring our culture to them so they can truly appreciate our heritage. This is about rediscovering ourselves."



The Queen Mothers Diaspora Sankofa Festival represents an extraordinary effort to bridge cultural connections and ensure the enduring vitality of African heritage both within Ghana and among the global African diaspora.



With its resounding launch, it sets the stage for a broader celebration of this cultural resurgence in various corners of the world.



