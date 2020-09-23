Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: kobbygossips.com

Queen Haizel grabs Ghana Music Awards USA nomination

Female artist, Queen Haizel

Ghanaian versatile female artist, Queen Haizel, the 'Bravo' hitmaker popularly known as the 'Dancehall SheBoss' has been nominated in the 2020 Ghana Music Awards USA.



The organizers of the Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA USA) in a virtual event announced nominees for the maiden edition which had Queen Haizel nominated in the Emerging Act Of The Year category.



Queen Haizel who has a history of sweeping awards in any award scheme she finds herself in is hopeful in emerging the victor in this category.



