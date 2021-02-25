Entertainment of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Queen Haizel blasts Zylofon Music’s Akiyana as she starts fresh beef

Singer Queen Haizel has started a fresh verbal war with Zylofon Music signed singer, Akiyana on Twitter over who is supreme when it comes to the female Dancehall musicians in Ghana.



Out of the blue, Queen Haizel took to her Twitter time to drop the first jab.



According to her first tweet, Akiyana should not think that her signing to the Zylofon Music Record label which has big financial muscle means that she is going to be the boss of dancehall musicians in Ghana because she (Queen Haizel) is the #SheBoss.



“Mi Nuh guh Beef “Kako” . Idiat” shut unuh bomboclaat Mouth @akiyanamusic, cuh unuh Weakling widawt Daddy’s (Nam1) Money.Get it str8 mi adi SheBoss Ariginal cuh mi do Creoleand Patois Combo. Copy Dat?,” Queen Haizel’s first tweet reads.



Akiyana quickly replied to this tweet and drop a jab of her own after she sighted the post.



In her sharp reply, the ‘Do It’ crooner asked Queen Haizel to get a life because she apparently does not have one.



I am pretty sure that this is just the start of something bigger. And we will certainly be here to give you all the necessary updates.



