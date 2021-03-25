Queen Afua Wellness Tour brings African Americans to Ghana on healing and unity journey

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: John Atta-Kusi

The Ghana Tourism Authority under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in conjunction with The Bridgezone, present the Queen Afua Wellness Tour from 23rd – 31st March 2021. Queen Afua is an African American Author, Natural Healer and Midwife.



With over 50 years of experience as a holistic health practitioner and wellness coach, she is the author of six best-selling books. Her work has been so impactful that its garnered media attention from high profile media outlets including Rolling Stone, The Grio, Vogue, Bravo, The Beet and Into the Gloss.



Queen Afua and her Wellness Team will embark on a 10-day journey in Ghana where they will discover the country’s history, heritage, and culture.



Their team will visit some of the important historical sites including Independence Square, the W.E.B. DuBois Centre for Pan-African Culture, and the Cape Coast Dungeons. They will experience Ghana through food, arts and culture when they visit places like the Art Centre and Makola Market in the heart of Accra.



Having built a strong client base that includes celebrities like Jada Pinkett Smith, Erykah Badu, FKA Twigs and Maya, she has over 259,000 followers on her social media platforms which means she has the potential for great influence over her community when she shares her experiences from Ghana.



She and her team are looking forward to arriving in Ghana to start their healing journey through wellness and unity. Her Wellness team includes Attorney and Political Analyst, Angela Rye, Celebrity Chef, Lauren Von Der Pool, Supermodel, Actress and TV Host, Taccora Jones, Workshop Presenter and Business Strategist Sherease Torrain, World Famous Painter and Artist, Leroy Campbell, Cultural Ambassador, Wellness Coach and Dancer, Queen Esther Sarr, Recording Artist, Cultural Ambassador and Educator, Iminah Laura Ahmad, Documentary Filmmaker, Robert Gay, Executive Assistant and Womb Wellness Coach, Alexis Froe, and Business Strategist, Goddess Deborah Webb.



“Queen Afua’s wellness visit into Ghana is bringing some of Black America’s most influential personalities,” said the CEO of The Bridgezone, Prince Anthony Bart-Appiah, “…It will go a long way to sustain the development of tourism in Ghana.” Beyond the Return and Ghana Tourism Authority are also looking forward to welcoming Queen Afua and her group.



“One of the most important things for the diaspora community is having an experience where there is an element of healing on their journey. Especially because for many travellers, it is their first time on the continent of Africa. That is why we know Queen Afua’s Wellness Tour will be extra special because it will be more than a tour, but also a journey towards healing and wellness,” said the Manager of the Beyond the Return Secretariat, Annabelle McKenzie.



About The Bridgezone:



Founded by Prince Anthony Bart-Appiah, The BridgeZone was established to serve the purpose of brining Africans and the descendants of Africa living in the diaspora together. They focus on creating opportunities for those in the diaspora to explore opportunities in Ghana and the rest of Africa through cross-cultural collaborations. connect



About Beyond the Return



'Beyond the Return' is a 10-year initiative with the theme, 'A Decade of African Renaissance'. The vision is to continue fostering relationships with the global diaspora community through tourism, investments and repatriation.



The initiative is the follow up to Ghana's 'Year of Return' campaign and operates in conjunction with Ghana Tourism Authority under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture.

Attachments area